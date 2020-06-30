Body of man with stab injuries found in JJ MArg area

A body of a 50-year-old man with multiple stab injuries was found lying outside an electronic shop in JJ Marg area on Monday. The JJ Marg police have registered a case of murder and are looking for the culprit. The victim has not been identified yet. After conducting an inquiry, the locals said they called him Anna and he worked for shopkeepers and helped them load materials in the tempo. He lived in a shanty at JJ Marg area. His room partner, a 40-year-old is missing after the murder, said police officer. The body was spotted by passers around 6:45am and police were informed about the incident.

“The locals informed us that the victim had a dispute with a man over sharing alcohol,” said senior inspector Sanjeev Bhole of the JJ Marg police station. “It appears that in fit of rage an accused stabbed in the victim’s abdomen with a sharp object three to four times and fled from the spot” added Bhole. The murder case has been registered and police are looking for him.