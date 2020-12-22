Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal questioned by NCB about psychotropic tablets

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal questioned by NCB about psychotropic tablets

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 01:28 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal outside the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after being summoned by the agency for questioning in connection with a drug case in Mumbai. (HT PHOTO)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday questioned actor Arjun Rampal for around six hours at its south Mumbai office in connection with psychotropic substances found at his residence in Bandra (West).

A search was conducted at Rampal’s residence on November 9 after the NCB arrested his girlfriend’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades, a South African national in the first week of November from Lonavala for supplying drugs to people the film industry.

Zonal director Sameer Wankhede said that the agency has found some contradiction in the prescription submitted by the actor to NCB and the agency was inquiring the matter from all possible angles. “If required, we will call him again,” Wankhede added.

NCB had summoned Rampal last week, and he was again asked to attend its office on Monday. Accordingly, the actor reached the NCB office around 11.30am on Monday, and left at 6.30pm, said an NCB officer.

NCB had already questioned his girlfriend Gabriella.

On November 13, after coming out of the NCB office Rampal had interacted with media. “I have nothing to do with drugs. NCB officers are doing a good job,” he said at the time. He, however, refused to talk to media on Monday.

