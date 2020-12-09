Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Bollywood drug case: NCB arrests 2 key suppliers, seizes drugs worth Rs2.5 crore

Bollywood drug case: NCB arrests 2 key suppliers, seizes drugs worth Rs2.5 crore

Based on specific inputs, a team of NCB officials arrested Rigel Mahakala from Andheri (West) and seized hashish, ecstasy pills and Rs16 lakh in cash; details of the other arrest will be shared soon

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 10:44 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Representational Image.

In a major crackdown on the drug syndicate supplying narcotics to those associated with Bollywood, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two key drug suppliers and seized drugs worth nearly Rs2.5 crore early on Wednesday morning.

Based on specific inputs, a team of NCB officials led by zonal director Sameer Wankhede arrested Rigel Mahakala from Andheri (West) and seized hashish, ecstasy pills and Rs16 lakh in cash.

“Rigel supplied drugs to Anuj Keshwani who was earlier arrested by NCB,” said Wankhede. In September, following Kaizan Ibrahim’s interrogation, NCB had raided Keshwani’s Khar residence and seized 590 grams of hashish, 0.64 grams of LSD sheets, 304 grams of marijuana, including imported marijuana joints and capsules, Rs185,200 in cash and 5,000 in Indonesian currency. Ibrahim was among the peddlers who allegedly supplied marijuana to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said NCB officials.

Wankhede added, “The operation is currently on and we have also arrested a big supplier of drugs. He supplied drugs to Rigel and to other peddlers who move around in the Bollywood industry. We will share his details once the legal process of arrest is completed.”

NCB, which has been investigating the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has till now arrested over 20 persons.

