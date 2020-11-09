Sections
Bollywood drugs case: Firoz Nadiadwala's wife, 4 others in judicial custody till November 23

The search was conducted in the presence of two independent witnesses and 10 grams of marijuana was recovered

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 15:07 IST

By Charul Shah, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The Esplanade court on Monday remanded producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed to judicial custody. She has now approached the court for bail.

On Sunday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Saeed and four others during an ongoing crackdown on the use of drugs in Bollywood. In a raid at her home in Juhu, officials found 10 grams of marijuana. The others arrested are accused of being drug peddlers and suppliers.

Saeed was produced before the Esplanade court. The court remanded her to judicial custody till November 23. Meanwhile, her lawyer Ayaz Khan moved a bail application for her. The court has asked the NCB to file a reply on the bail plea and hearing is now scheduled for Tuesday.

The others arrested have also been remanded to judicial custody till November 23.



In the operation, the NCB seized 727.1 grams of ganja, 74.1 grams of charas and 95.1 grams of MD (commercial quantity) along with Rs 3,58,610 in cash from the peddlers and suppliers.

Following a tip-off, the NCB first arrested Wahid Abdul Kadir Shaikh alias Sultan Mirza from Andheri (west). During interrogation he revealed he had supplied marijuana to Saeed.

An NCB team immediately reached Saeed’s residence in Juhu. The search was conducted in the presence of two independent witnesses and 10 grams of marijuana was recovered. A notice was issued under Section 67 of the NDPS Act and she was arrested after her statement was recorded, said an NCB official.

Apart from Saeed and Shaikh, the NCB arrested three more drug suppliers in the operation and are questioning them.

