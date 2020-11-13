Bollywood drugs case: NCB questions actor Arjun Rampal

Actor Arjun Rampal was called to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in south Mumbai on Friday for questioning in connection with a drug-related case. NCB had already questioned Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades.

NCB conducted a search at Rampal’s residence in Bandra a few days ago and seized electronics and medicine which are illegal under the NDPS Act. He was then summoned for inquiry and reached the NCB office around 11am Friday, said NCB officials.

Demetriades was summoned after she was held responsible for the narcotics and was questioned on Wednesday around six hours. On Thursday, she was called for questioning again and interrogated for around six hours at NCB’s Bellard Estate office.

NCB summoned Rampal and Demetriades after they discovered the involvement of Demetriades’ brother Agisilaos Demetriades in drug cases and found that he was in touch with many Bollywood celebrities, said an NCB officer. Agisilaos was arrested on October 17 from a resort at Lonawala where he was staying with his fiance. NCB officials recovered 0.8 grams of a black-coloured sticky substance purported to be charas. The agency also conducted a search at his residence in Khar and recovered Alprazolam tablets. Officials said Agisilaos Demetriades was in constant touch with several drug peddlers who supplied drugs to Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and others persons arrested for their alleged involvement in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, said NCB officials.

Rajput was found dead in his house in June.