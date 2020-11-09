Bollywood drugs case: NCB summons Arjun Rampal after searching his house for eight hours

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned actor Arjun Rampal on Wednesday (November 11) for questioning in connection with a drugs case.

The anti-narcotics agency on Monday also carried out an eight-hour search at the actor’s Bandra home and seized electronic gadgets, an NCB official said.

Acting on the basis of a tip-off received from a person previously arrested in a narcotics case, the officials on Monday carried out searches at three locations in Mumbai such as Andheri, Khar and Bandra.

The search began at Capri Heights in Bandra, where Rampal stays, at around 7 am and lasted till 3pm.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput (34) had also stayed in this building before he moved to another Bandra property, where he died by suicide on June 14.

In October, Agisialos Demetriades, the brother of Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, was arrested by the NCB in a drug case.

The Central agency had also seized hashish and other banned drugs from him.

Later, Agisialos was arrested in another case involving a Nigerian national Omega Godwin, who was arrested on charges of supplying cocaine.

Agisialos’s name cropped during Godwin’s interrogation. Kshitij Prasad, a former employee of director-producer Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, was also arrested by the NCB in the same case.

NCB sources said that they suspect links between the previously arrested accused and Rampal and would like to question the latter to ascertain his culpability.

Rampal’s driver was also questioned by NCB officials on Monday.

So far, the actor has not been named as an accused in the case and no drug was found at his residence during the search on Monday.

The action against Rampal is seen as the central agency’s drive to curb the purported drug menace in the film industry.