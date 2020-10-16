Sections
Bollywood drugs case: Sandip Ssingh accuses Congress leader Sachin Sawant of levelling false charges

Bollywood drugs case: Sandip Ssingh accuses Congress leader Sachin Sawant of levelling false charges

Sawant’s comments came a day after the Bengaluru police searched actor Vivek Oberoi’s house in Mumbai

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 16:46 IST

By Surendra P Gangan, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Sandip Ssingh with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh on Friday accused Congress leader Sachin Sawant of making baseless and false charges against him after the latter questioned the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) ongoing probe into the Bollywood drugs case and reiterated a demand for an investigation into the former’s alleged links with the drug racket.

Sawant’s comments came a day after the Bengaluru police searched actor Vivek Oberoi’s house in Mumbai in a drug case. In a series of tweets on Friday, Sawant suggested the central investigating agencies were deliberately shielding Oberoi and Ssingh, who have produced a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read: Congress claims Vivek Oberoi-Sandip Ssingh angle to drugs case, demands NCB probe

In a statement issued on behalf of Ssingh, his PR manager, Deepak Sahu, said if Sawant is looking for “more publicity by making allegations without any proof, he will have to pay for it”. Sahu added Ssingh is compelling legal action against Sawant. The statement said the Central Bureau of Investigation summoned Ssingh and his statement has been recorded. It added Ssingh is even ready for an NCB inquiry.

Sawant said he had asked NCB to investigate “the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] Drug connection” in Bollywood. “In my questions to NCB I had specifically mentioned the name of Aditya Alva found in Sandalwood drug racket who is brother in law of Vivek Oberoi who is partner of Sandeep Ssingh. But NCB didn’t pay heed,” he tweeted.



He alleged Gujarat BJP’s government may have favoured the two. “But now Bengaluru police hv raided house of Vivek Oberoi who is not only co-producer of Narendra Modi Biopic but also played role of Modi ji. Several Qns still unanswered as to why only this company was chosen for signing an MOU by Guj govt.”

Sawant questioned why complaints against Ssingh were being overlooked.

“Not only us, BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy had tweeted demanding Ssingh’s probe and why he frequently visits Dubai. NCB has been summoning Bollywood actors, but the demand for the probe of Ssingh is overlooked,” Sawant said.

BJP rubbished Sawant’s claims and dared him to produce evidence. “He is free to produce the evidence, if any, to the investigating agency or to the courts. BJP never shields any wrongdoer and the search at Oberoi’s house is an example of the same. PM Narendra Modi’s integrity or sincerity cannot be contested. The allegations by Congress leaders are malicious and born out of frustrations,” said BJP spokesperson Madhu Chavan.

