Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap charged with sexual assault

After filing a formal complaint on Tuesday, the actor who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault visited the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday evening to lodge a complaint. The actor was accompanied by her lawyer, Nitin Satpute. Details of her complaint have not been revealed.

On Tuesday, following a complaint filed by the actor, who has accused Kashyap of sexual assault in 2013, a first information report (FIR) was registered by Versova police. Kashyap has been charged under sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault on a woman), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement). Deputy commissioner of police Manjunath Singe confirmed the FIR has been registered. Kashyap has denied the allegations.

Satpute said the incident had taken place in 2013 when his client had approached Kashyap for work as an actor and Kashyap invited her to his home on two occasions. During the second visit, he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Last week, the actor spoke about the incident on social media.

On Monday, Satpute and his client had approached Oshiwara police station to file a formal complaint, but were directed to Versova police station, as Kashyap’s residence comes under the latter’s jurisdiction. The complaint was filed eventually on Tuesday night.

In a statement released on social media by his lawyer Priyanka Khimani, on Sunday, Kashyap has described the allegations as “false, malicious and dishonest”. Neither Khimani nor Kashyap were available for comment on Wednesday.