Bombay HC asks actors Richa Chadha and Payal Ghosh to settle the issue by October 14

The Bombay high court (HC) directed actors Richa Chadha and Payal Ghosh on Monday to arrive at a settlement and file the consent note by Wednesday. The observation was made after Ghosh alleged Chadha’s comments to the media had led to Ghosh being trolled on social media, which Chadha has denied.

While hearing the defamation suit filed by Chadha against Ghosh, actor Kamaal R Khan and a news channel, the bench of justice AK Menon was informed that both actors needed more time to finalise the terms of consent. Chadha had claimed damages worth Rs 1.1 crore. Advocate Nitin Satpute, representing Ghosh, alleged that after last week’s hearing, Chadha had told the media she’d won the case whereas the court had asked Ghosh if she was willing to apologise to Chadha and withdraw her allegedly defamatory statement. Ghosh had said she is willing to tender an apology to Chadha.

On Monday, Satpute sought directions asking Chadha to refrain from making such statements and to apologise to Ghosh. Chadha’s legal counsel, Saveena Bedi, denied her client had made any such statement and said there was no question of Chadha apologising to Ghosh. After hearing the submissions, the court observed, “If you are settling the matter, is it not better that you avoid making public statements? Rather than talking to others, talk to each other.”

Satpute informed the court that Ghosh needed time to prepare the consent note after consultation with Chadha, which the court permitted. He also reiterated that his client is willing to withdraw her statement and apologise to Chadha, subject to certain conditions including the agreement that Chadha will not file any criminal case against Ghosh after this matter is settled.

The court also continued the injunction on channels and media portals against sharing and airing the statements made by Ghosh about Chadha till the next hearing.