Bombay HC asks IIT-B to consider admitting student who did not get selection intimation

The Bombay high court on Friday expressed surprise that an institute like the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) could make a mistake due to technological lapses and directed it to consider granting admission to a student to a post-graduate diploma course in the Industrial Design Centre at IIT-B for the current academic year. After the court was informed that the institute had failed to inform the student from the reserved category about his selection for admission to the course as the mail sent to him ended up in the spam folder and did not reach him before the close of the admission process, the court held that though the student was at fault by not checking the IIT-B website to ascertain whether he had been shortlisted, the institute had also faulted in not ensuring that the intimation mail had reached him.

A division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Girish Kulkarni while hearing the petition filed by 23-year-old Prathmesh Pedamkar, was informed by advocate Ashraf Shaikh that his client had cleared all the admission processes of IIT-B till July 22 and had been awaiting the intimation from the institute with regards to selection. However, as he did not receive any intimation till August 21 he wrote to the institute where he was informed that he had been selected for admission, however as had not responded by the deadline of August 6 another student had been given the seat.

Shaikh submitted that on inquiry his client learnt that the institute had sent an intimation mail on August 2 however the same had gone into the spam folder. Shaikh added that 18 other students like his client had not received the mail. Shaikh submitted that as his client had failed to take admission by the stipulated deadline for no fault of his, the institute should be directed to grant him admission.

However, the advocate for the institute informed the court that though the intimation mail had not reached 19 students, 14 of them had checked the website and on finding their names on the list had come to the institute and secured their admission. The advocate further added that though there was a lapse on the part of the institute, the student did not exercise due diligence to check the website and hence he could not seek any relief. He further submitted that lectures for the course had started on August 10 and as the student was a reserved category student and the seats were limited to 17 no exception could be made out for him.

After hearing the submissions, the court observed that it was surprised that an institute such as IIT-B could have such technological lapses. The court then directed the institute to consider admitting the student to the course this year or next year. However, when the institute refused, the bench asked Shaikh to bring past judgements wherein courts had directed authorities to admit students or hire persons on posts either in the same year or the next year without having to go through the selection process and posted the matter for hearing on Monday, October 19.