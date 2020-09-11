Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Bombay HC asks state to consider granting emergency parole to prisoners from other states

Bombay HC asks state to consider granting emergency parole to prisoners from other states

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court on Tuesday directed Maharashtra government to consider extending the benefit of emergency parole to prisoners from other states in...

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 00:49 IST

By Kanchan Chaudhari,

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court on Tuesday directed Maharashtra government to consider extending the benefit of emergency parole to prisoners from other states in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The division bench of justice TV Nalawade and justice MG Sewlikar directed the government to take a decision in this regard in 15 days.

The directive came as a number of prisoners from outside Maharashtra who are lodged in state prisons challenged their exclusion from the benefit of emergency parole.

Their lawyers said the high-power committee (HPC), appointed by the state government after the March 2020 Supreme Court order to decongest prisons to prevent spread of Covid-19 in jails, extended the benefit of emergency parole to certain categories of prisoners. They further said that prisoners whose residences are outside Maharashtra were not included primarily in view of the fact that due to travel restrictions prevailing at that time, they could not have reached their hometowns even if released on emergency parole.

They added that since the Union ministry of home affairs has on August 22 written to chief secretaries of all states saying there are no restrictions on inter-state or intra-state movement of people or goods, the state government need to reconsider the HPC decision with regards to granting emergency parole to prisoners from other states.



The HC said that in the changed circumstances, it was desirable that state government consider the same, and directed it to take a decision in the matter.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China ministers meet for key talks in Moscow amid tension on border
Sep 11, 2020 00:43 IST
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Sep 10, 2020 21:16 IST
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
Sep 10, 2020 22:07 IST
India’s Reliance denies plans for Amazon mega-deal
Sep 11, 2020 01:20 IST

latest news

‘Vikel Te Pikel’ initiative: Maharashtra government to connect farmers with 1,370 market-based value chains
Sep 11, 2020 01:23 IST
Kangana Ranaut’s neighbour designer Manish Malhotra gets Mumbai civic body notice over ‘illegal construction’, given 7 days to reply
Sep 11, 2020 01:22 IST
Delay in FYJC admission due to stay on Maratha reservation worries Maharashtra colleges over completion of syllabus
Sep 11, 2020 01:22 IST
Interim stay on Maratha reservation: Maharashtra government to move CJI; CM Uddhav Thackeray seeks opinion on course of action
Sep 11, 2020 01:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.