Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Bombay HC stays demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s property by BMC

Bombay HC stays demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s property by BMC

“We filed a petition this morning seeking urgent hearing. We have sought a stay on the demolition process by way of interim relief,” Ranaut’s advocate Rizwan Siddiqui told news agency PTI.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 14:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BMC officials demolishing Kangana Ranaut’s property (VIJAYANAND GUPTA/HT Photo)

The Bombay High Court stayed demolition of actor Kangana Ranaut’s property by the Mumbai civic body for ‘illegal construction’.

The court asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to file a reply on the actor’s petition. The matter will be heard at 3pm today before the bench of justice SJ Kathawalla.

“We filed a petition this morning seeking urgent hearing. We have sought a stay on the demolition process by way of interim relief,” Ranaut’s advocate Rizwan Siddiqui told news agency PTI.

The BMC on Wednesday demolished “illegal alterations” at the Bandra bungalow of Ranaut, a civic official said.



The actor shared photos of the officials demolishing parts of her bungalow and called it the “death of democracy”. “Pakistan.... #deathofdemocracy”, she tweeted.

Sharing another set of pictures of the demolition squad, she wrote, “Babar and his army”.

After engaging in a war of words with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut over the role of Mumbai police in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe, Kangana Ranaut is on her way to Mumbai. Raut had warned the actor against returning to Maharashtra after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

“As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport, Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher,” she had earlier tweeted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

French defence minister Florence Parly to visit India for Rafale induction
Sep 09, 2020 12:40 IST
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing’s Ladakh disengagement offer
Sep 09, 2020 13:52 IST
Bombay HC stays demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s property by BMC
Sep 09, 2020 14:12 IST
Afghan VP Saleh targeted in Kabul, Haqqani network prime suspect
Sep 09, 2020 11:59 IST

latest news

Semenya loses at Swiss supreme court over testosterone rules
Sep 09, 2020 14:08 IST
Bangladesh ferry accident kills at least 11, many missing
Sep 09, 2020 14:01 IST
BTech, MTech final exams as scheduled from September 22: Himachal Pradesh University
Sep 09, 2020 14:00 IST
Toddler wants to try every ingredient while cooking with grandma. Video is crazy viral
Sep 09, 2020 14:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.