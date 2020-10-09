Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Bombay HC calls for expert report on medical requirements for suspected Maoist activist

Bombay HC calls for expert report on medical requirements for suspected Maoist activist

The high court issued the directive after the counsel for the 36-year-old Nanaware, senior advocate Gayatri Singh, pointed out that despite having serious health issues she has not been properly examined and her health has not been properly assessed for the last ten months

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 12:24 IST

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Bombay high court. (HT Archive)

The Bombay high court on Tuesday directed the dean of Sassoon General Hospital at Pune to constitute a team of experts for thoroughly examining and assessing the medical condition of suspected Maoist activist Kanchan Nanaware, who has been advised to undergo a heart and lung transplant.

Justice Bharati Dangre has also directed the dean to complete the exercise and submit a report to the court advising further course of action.

The high court issued the directive after the counsel for the 36-year-old Nanaware, senior advocate Gayatri Singh, pointed out that despite having serious health issues she has not been properly examined and her health has not been properly assessed for the last ten months.

Acting on her plea for temporary bail on health grounds, the high court had earlier directed the chief medical officer of Yerwada central prison, where she is lodged, to enquire with the directorate of health services if the facility of transplant surgeries was available in any government hospital.



Additional public prosecutor Mankuwar Deshmukh on Tuesday submitted a report from the jail doctor stating that the facility of heart and lung transplantation was not available at any government medical college or hospital.

Nanaware has moved the high court for bail on medical grounds, particularly in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. According to her counsel, she has already undergone open heart surgery twice and has been advised to undergo further surgeries.

Several offences are registered against Nanaware and her husband Arun Bhelke in Vidarbha region allegedly for being Maoist operatives and the couple is specifically accused of working in metro cities like Mumbai and Pune to indoctrinate the urban poor, especially young, unemployed slum dwellers, to join the banned movement.

