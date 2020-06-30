Bombay HC disposes of PIL seeking cancellation of CISCE exams

The Bombay high court (HC) disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) which sought directions to scrap board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which were scheduled to be held in July. This comes after the Supreme Court was informed by the council that it was adopting the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) formula of making the exams optional for the students this year and would declare the results by July 15. The HC, however, gave liberty to the petitioner to approach the court in case they were not satisfied with the assessment methodology which the council would adopt while declaring result.

A division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice SS Shinde, while hearing the PIL filed by a parent and advocate Arvind Tiwari and others through video conferencing on Monday, was informed by the council that it had not prepared the methodology which was sought by the court in the earlier hearing.

The council, however, informed the bench that as it had already submitted to the apex court that the results would be declared by July 15 and students would be given the option of appearing for the exams thereafter, the prayers of the petitioners were addressed. The council also submitted that as the SC while hearing the petition had said that all other litigations regarding CISCE and CBSE exams were deemed to be disposed of, hence these PIL should be disposed of.

The petitioners, however, informed the court that as the council had not clarified the methodology of assessment it would adopt while declaring results, the petition should be kept pending till the CISCE furnished the same to the court.

After hearing the argument, the bench upheld the contention of the council and said as the SC had ordered disposal of all PILs on the matter, the PILs stood disposed. It, however, granted liberty to the petitioners to file a fresh PIL if there were any grievances regarding the methodology.