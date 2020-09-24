Bombay HC grants pre-arrest bail to Pune man booked for obstructing government servants on Covid-19 duty

The Bombay high court (HC) recently granted pre-arrest bail to a man booked for allegedly assaulting a government servant at the gram panchayat office in Pune district, where he had gone after he failed to get a bed for his Covid-19 positive mother. The HC, while allowing his application, observed that “anxious moments in the lives of near ones who have tested positive for Covid-19 lead to unexpected behaviour during a pandemic” and directed the man to be released on bail on condition that he contribute ₹10,000 to the Chief Minister’s (CM) Relief Fund.

On September 18, the single-judge bench of justice Bharati Dangre, while hearing the anticipatory bail application of Swapnil Lande, a resident of Somatane village in Pune district, was informed by advocate Pranav Bhoite that his client’s mother had tested positive for Covid-19 on July 25. Bhoite said that as no beds were available in the dedicated Covid hospitals, Lande had no option but to keep his mother in home-quarantine. However, as all the village residents urged him to admit his mother to some hospital, he went in search of a vacant bed in the government hospital.

However, as he was unsuccessful in securing a bed, he turned to a private hospital which asked him to deposit ₹1 lakh as advance. Bhoite submitted that as Lande was not able to arrange for the funds, when he came to know that some government officials were going to visit the gram panchayat office on July 27, he reached the office for redressal of his grievance but was denied an opportunity to meet the visiting officials.

Bhoite added that while Lande was at the office, the driver of an official restrained him from entering the office and humiliated and abused him. He was thereafter locked in the office. In light of these submissions, Bhoite sought anticipatory bail as the driver had complained against him.

Assistant public prosecutor Suraj Hulke objected to the application and said that as per the complaint of the driver, he had taken the officials to the gram panchayat office to survey the spike in Covid cases in the region. While he was parking the vehicle, “an unknown person” was shouting and insisted that his mother should get treatment. The complaint further stated that the driver tried to stop the applicant as the survey work was underway, and Lande’s interference resulted in deterring public servants from discharging their duty.

After hearing the submissions, justice Dangre noted, “It can very well be assumed that the applicant was anxious to get treatment for his mother, who was detected positive and the complainant [driver] wanted to keep a distance from him since his family member was positive.”

The bench said that the applicant did not have any intention of deterring the public servant from discharging duties, “but for the anxiety to get treatment to his mother, he might have overstepped his limits”.

“The pandemic situation, which has brought the entire world to its knees, is witnessed by one and all. The anxious moments in the lives of near and dear ones, who have tested positive can lead to an unprecedented situation and unexpected behaviour,” said the judge.

While observing that custodial interrogation of the applicant was not required, the bench said that Lande had to take responsibility for his actions. “He must pay the price for his irresponsible behaviour since it is a well-known fact that it is the endeavour of the government machinery with its limited resources to cater to the needs of the public in the pandemic situation, and the government is attempting to do its level best,” said justice Dangre.

The court then directed Lande to deposit ₹10,000 with the CM Relief Fund within four weeks and said that in the event of his arrest, he should be released on furnishing a personal bond of ₹20,000 with sureties.