Bombay HC grants protection from arrest to veteran actor Vikram Gokhale

In an interim relief to veteran actor Vikram Gokhale who was booked for allegedly duping investors who had invested in a 25-year-old land development project at Mulshi in Pune, the Bombay high court restrained the Pune Police from taking any coercive action for two weeks until it hears Gokhale’s anticipatory bail plea on October 28. Gokhale approached the HC after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by a sessions court in Pune on September 25.

A single bench of justice Bharati Dangre while hearing the plea of the actor was informed by senior counsel Sirish Gupte and Karansingh Rajput that a criminal offence was registered against the 79-year-old actor and two others in March. The two others were Jayant Mhalgi, the son of former Member of Parliament Rambhau Mhalgi and Jayant’s wife Sujata. The case was related to a project by a company floated by Jayant and Sujata.

The complaint had alleged that the company had duped and cheated them by giving them possession of land parcels that were much smaller and different from what they had purchased previously through sale deeds. The complaint had also claimed that they had invested around ₹96 lakhs 25 years ago and the estimated cost of the land would now run into crores.

Gupte who represented Gokhale submitted that the actor had no concern with the company which had allegedly cheated the investors, and his client was only a brand ambassador of the project. Hence, the charges against him were unfounded and arbitrary. Gupte further submitted that while Gokhale was shown as chairman of the accused company there was nothing on record to prove the same. In light of these submissions, Gupte sought protection from arrest till the hearing of his plea was completed.

However, additional public prosecutor SV Gavand opposed the plea and referred to a resignation letter of Gokhale from the group of industries of which the accused company was a part and another charitable trust. Gavand submitted that Gokhale was the chairman of the company, but had resigned in January 2020.

As there was a dispute on the nature and role of the actor in the company both the counsels sought time to ascertain the same, which the bench allowed. The court noted that ‘no coercive action be taken against applicant till next hearing’ and posted the matter for hearing on October 28.