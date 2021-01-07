Bombay HC interim relief for Arnab Goswami and other employees of Republic TV to continue till January 15

The state government on Wednesday informed the Bombay high court (HC) that it is not willing to extend its statement of not taking any coercive action against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and other employees of ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd in the television rating points (TRP) manipulation case. However, in light of time sought by Goswami’s advocate the state agreed to abide by the no coercive action statement till the next hearing on January 15.

The division bench of justice SS Shinde and justice MS Karnik while hearing the petitions filed by Goswami and ARG seeking quashing of the FIR and the charge sheet filed against them by the Police was informed by advocate Niranjan Mundargi that senior counsel Ashok Mundargi, who represented the channel had a medical emergency in the family and hence could not be present for the hearing.

In light of this Mundargi submitted that the senior advocate sought time for ten days. He also prayed that if the court granted the extension, the state should also continue its statement that it would not take any coercive action till the next hearing.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal for the state government submitted that it has found ‘serious evidence’ in the investigation and hence were not willing to continue the statement of not taking any coercive action. Sibal, however, added that as it was agreeable to continue the assurance only because the channels lawyer sought adjournment due to his family medical emergency. Sibal then informed the court that the state was not willing to continue the statement in the next hearing.

“I cannot oppose this. We (state) have found some serious evidence in our investigation with the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). I do not wish to continue my earlier statement but because of this extreme emergency, I have agreed. I will not extend it beyond the next hearing,” said Sibal. He added that the assurance would not hinder the state government from continuing its investigation.

The court accepted the assurance and also permitted parties to the case to approach the court by giving notice to the other side, in case of any urgency and posted hearing for January 15.