Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Bombay HC rejects rape convict’s bail plea

Bombay HC rejects rape convict’s bail plea

The possibility of consent cannot be countenanced in case of a 13-year-old rape survivor, the Bombay high court (HC) said while rejecting the bail plea of a rape convict during...

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 00:40 IST

By Kanchan Chaudhari,

The possibility of consent cannot be countenanced in case of a 13-year-old rape survivor, the Bombay high court (HC) said while rejecting the bail plea of a rape convict during pendency of his appeal.

“The prosecutrix (survivor) at the time of the incident was 13 years of age, and therefore, the argument that it could be a consensual act cannot be accepted,” said justice CV Bhadang while rejecting the application of Sagar Sahi, a driver of a non-governmental organisation working for the welfare of children.

Sahi has been convicted last year for raping a 13-year-old in 2015 and was sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment. He had moved a plea before HC seeking bail during pendency of his appeal against the conviction and the sentence.

It was argued on his behalf that the medical report would show that there were no external injuries on the survivor. Expressing possibility that the act could be a consensual one, the convict’s lawyer submitted that it was necessary to bring on record the call data record of the conversations between the convict and the survivor and added that the investigating officer had not done so.



Justice Bhadang, however, refused to accept the contention regarding consent and added that absence of external injuries cannot be, prima facie, considered material in favour of the accused in view of the definition of rape under section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The judge further said that it was an irony that a driver employed by an NGO working for the welfare of children has been charged and convicted for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Independence Day special: Freedom in the Covid-19 times...
Aug 15, 2020 01:21 IST
PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on 74th Independence Day
Aug 15, 2020 01:18 IST
Immigration fraud: Two booked for duping Sonepat man
Aug 15, 2020 01:09 IST
Welfare of farmers and poor is top priority of government: Dushyant
Aug 15, 2020 01:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.