Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Bombay HC restrains Emami from using ‘Glow and Handsome’ mark

Bombay HC restrains Emami from using ‘Glow and Handsome’ mark

Reiterating that the Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) was prima facie the prior adopter of the mark ‘Glow and Handsome,’ the Bombay high court (HC) temporarily...

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 01:24 IST

By K A Y Dodhiya,

Reiterating that the Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) was prima facie the prior adopter of the mark ‘Glow and Handsome,’ the Bombay high court (HC) temporarily restrained Emami Ltd from using the same trade mark for grooming and skincare products until further orders. The court also observed that the order would, however, not restrain Emami from gaining a similar order in the suit it filed in the Calcutta HC.

The single bench of justice SC Gupte was hearing the interim application in a commercial suit filed by HUL – seeking a restraint on Emami from using the trademark ‘Glow and Handsome’. The counsels for HUL submitted that the mark was adopted by the company in September 2018 and it also applied for permission from the Food and Drug Administration to change the mark ‘Fair and Lovely’ to ‘Glow and Handsome’, which was granted on August 2 this year.

The counsels further submitted that in July this year, HUL announced its decision to change the mark and also submitted details of the sales of its products under the new trademark as well as the expenditure it incurred for the promotion of the new trademark. Senior counsel Virag Tulzapurkar and advocate Hiren Kamod for HUL submitted that as Emami was in process of launching products under the trademark on August 17 or 18 and announced its intentions on July 27, the application seeking an interim injunction restrained Emami from using the trademark “Glow and Handsome”.

Senior advocate Jishnu Saha for Emami opposed the application and said that it had been marketing skin care products under the trademark “Fair and Handsome” and if HUL was allowed to use the trademark “Glow and Handsome” for a similar product it would infringe their registered trademark. He also submitted that Emami had adopted the mark before and applied for its registration on June 25. He added that Emami moved an application against HUL before the Calcutta HC related to the use of the trademark in question, and did not obtain any interim order therein.



Saha further submitted that if HUL was allowed to market its products under the “Glow and Handsome” mark, there was a concrete likelihood of confusion and deception in the public, if identical marks are allowed to hold the field for popular and much sold commodities.

After hearing the submissions, the court noted that HUL’s action was an action in passing off, since it did not hold the registration of the trademark “Glow & Handsome”. The court then said that as Emami did not introduce its products into the market under its proposed trademark “Glow & Handsome”, it deserved to be restrained from doing so and passed an ad-interim injunction restraining Emami from using the alleged mark till the final disposal of the suit.

The court while directing Emami to file its reply to the application within two weeks said, “It is made clear that this order shall not in any manner come in the way of the defendant (Emami) claiming in its own suit in Calcutta high court a restraint order against the plaintiff’s (HUL) use of the trademark “Glow & Handsome”.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Flu season will be a test run for the US’s biggest-ever vaccine campaign
Aug 19, 2020 02:20 IST
Players from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal get lion’s share in national sports awards
Aug 19, 2020 02:18 IST
What IIP numbers tell us about industrial activity in lockdown
Aug 19, 2020 02:05 IST
Centre talks of keeping SYL canal ready as Punjab, Haryana stick to their stands
Aug 19, 2020 01:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.