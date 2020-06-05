Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Bombay HC suggests state to consider using electric vehicles to transport LPG cylinders to Matheran during lockdown

Bombay HC suggests state to consider using electric vehicles to transport LPG cylinders to Matheran during lockdown

The Bombay high court (HC) has suggested that electric vehicles be used for supplying LPG cylinders to Matheran.This comes after the court was informed that the railways, which had started trains to...

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 01:36 IST

By K A Y Dodhiya,

The Bombay high court (HC) has suggested that electric vehicles be used for supplying LPG cylinders to Matheran.

This comes after the court was informed that the railways, which had started trains to deliver essential commodities to the eco-sensitive zone as per HC orders, had refused to transport LPG cylinders as it violated their safety norms.

The bench of justice A K Menon, while hearing a petition filed by former NCP MLA Suresh Lad, was informed that as per the court’s previous order railways had started transporting essential commodities to the hill station. Advocate Gaurav Parkar, appearing for Lad, added that the railways has refused to transport LPG cylinders along with other essential commodities. Moreover, the local civic administration had also not hired Bharat IV compliant vehicles which had also been directed by the court, said the advocate.

Parkar said that before the lockdown, cylinders were brought on horseback but it was no ideal now, given the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals Act, hence, the arrangement cannot be continued.



Advocate T J Pandian appearing for the Central Railway and advocate D P Singh for the Centre, stated that LPG cylinders or any inflammable material cannot be carried on railway wagons as there is an explicit bar against carriage of gas and inflammable materials.

After hearing the submissions, the court directed that the monitoring committee should consider the problem and come up with a solution. However, additional government pleader for the state Manish Pabale informed the court that the chairperson of the monitoring committee had retired and other members were busy with Cyclone Nisarga related activities and it would be impossible for the committee to meet before 15 days.

The HC then directed the petitioners to apply before the committee when they convened. Before adjourning the matter the court observed, “In the meanwhile it will not be out of place to mention that the viability of using electrically powered vehicle for movement of LPG should not be overlooked. The monitoring committee shall therefore consider the feasibility of such means including by considering a cost analysis study in the interests of the residents which the state is bound to protect.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ludhiana tally jumps to 226 with 24 new Covid-19 cases
Jun 05, 2020 02:08 IST
Cyclone Nisarga effect: Mumbai sees heavy rain, thunderstorms
Jun 05, 2020 02:02 IST
Cyclone Nisarga: Many trees lost in Navi Mumbai, Thane
Jun 05, 2020 02:14 IST
Kashid beach: A tourist spot ravaged by the storm
Jun 05, 2020 02:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.