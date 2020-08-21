Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Bombay HC to not interfere with compulsory Covid-19 test for those travelling to Konkan for Ganeshotsav

Bombay HC to not interfere with compulsory Covid-19 test for those travelling to Konkan for Ganeshotsav

The bench said that effective steps need to be taken to contain the spread of the deadly infection, especially where transportation of citizens from one region to another is concerned

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 11:54 IST

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The bench said if people travelled from one place to another to a different region or district, then there was a likelihood of the infection spreading and effective steps need to be taken to contain it.) (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

The Bombay High Court has refused to interfere with the directive of the state disaster management authority, making it mandatory for people visiting their hometowns in the Konkan region after August 12 for Ganeshotsav to undergo a Covid-19 test.

A bench comprising justices KK Tated and Milind Jadhav upheld the clause in the Government order issued on August 4, 2020, observing that it has been issued to ensure that the population of Konkan region stays safe and does not “get infected or come in contact with corona virus”.

The bench said that effective steps need to be taken to contain the spread of the deadly infection, especially where transportation of citizens from one region to another is concerned. The bench then dismissed the petition filed by one Santos Gurav of the Konkan region.

Gurav had moved the high court, represented by advocate Harshal Mirashi, contending that the government order, especially the clause making the Covid-19 test mandatory, had curbed his freedom to travel to Ratnagiri district in Konkan region for the festival. The test was mandatory irrespective of whether people travel in state transport buses or private vehicles and they would be allowed to travel only if the test result is negative, Mirashi pointed out.



The high court, however, refused to accept the contention. The bench said if people travelled from one place to another to a different region or district, then there was a likelihood of the infection spreading and effective steps need to be taken to contain it.

Also read: With 68,898 Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 2.9 million; recovery rate over 74%

“Not very long ago, Maharashtra, Mumbai in particular, had the highest number of Covid-19 cases. Even today the number of total active cases is significantly high,” said the bench. “Despite the strict enforcement of lockdown and quarantine, the number of cases has not reduced and the mortality rate in the state is higher than the mortality rate at the national level.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Stay S-H-A-R-P and save more money for future
Aug 21, 2020 12:13 IST
PM CARES Fund, HC reserves verdict
Aug 21, 2020 12:11 IST
For those in lockdown, Alwar cop helps through e-sunwai; wins praise
Aug 21, 2020 12:07 IST
Govt merges Centre for Glaciology with Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology
Aug 21, 2020 12:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.