Bombay high court reserves order on interim bail plea of Arnab Goswami, two others

The Bombay high Court on Saturday reserved its order on the interim bail plea of Republic TV’s editor Arnab Goswami, who was arrested by Alibag police in connection with a 2018 abetment to suicide case. The division bench of justice SS Shinde and justice MS Karnik said it would try to pronounce the order as early as possible. Goswami has been in judicial custody since Wednesday.

The bench also allowed Goswami and two others arrested in the case, Firoz Shaikh and Nitish Sarda, to approach the sessions Court at Alibag for regular bail and asked that the court deal with this within four days. All three are in judicial custody till November 18.

On Wednesday, the Republic TV editor moved high court questioning his arrest and sought immediate relief. His legal team argued that his arrest and detention were illegal, as the case, closed in April 2019 by filing an A-summary report, was being re-investigated without a necessary court order. They also argued that the police officer could not have reopened the case without first obtaining necessary order from the judicial magistrate concerned. Sheikh and Sarda, too, moved HC challenging their arrests.

The Maharashtra government on Saturday responded to the pleas, submitting that unlike B and C-summary reports, A-summary reports aren’t closure reports, and therefore, no permission from the magistrate is required to undertake further investigation in the case.

Senior advocate Amit Desai, who represented the government, said A-summary indicates that the allegations made in the complaint are true, but no one can be prosecuted for want of adequate evidence. B-summary means the allegations are found to be false, whereas C-summary indicates that no offence is disclosed. Thus, Desai claimed, an A-summary report reflects an incomplete investigation and cannot be construed a closure report. Desai also pointed out that there was efficacious alternative remedy available to the accused, filing a regular bail application; filing habeas corpus petition was no substitute for bail application, and cannot be granted by way of interim relief when the petition itself was not maintainable, he added.

The bench found merit in the submission. Judges said granting bail as interim relief in a writ petition will send a wrong message and also set a wrong precedent. “The current danger is that this court will be flooded with petitions seeking bail as interim relief,” said the bench.

Goswami’s counsel, senior advocates Harish Salve and Aabad Ponda, insisted the high court can grant bail in a writ petition and urged the bench to forthwith release the Republic TV editor on bail, claiming his arrest itself was illegal.

The court on Saturday also issued notices to the state government and the accused in the case on a petition filed by Adnya Naik, daughter of the deceased architect and interior designer Anvay Naik, challenging the April 2019 magisterial order closing the criminal case. Anvay Naik, 53, died by suicide at his residence at Kaavir village in Alibag tehsil on May 5, 2018. His mother, Kumud, too, was found dead at their home. His wife Akshata lodged a complaint with police alleging that her husband and mother-in-law were forced to take the drastic step as they were under tremendous mental stress because of non-payment of dues collectively amounting to ₹5.40 crore by Goswami and the two others, something that was also mentioned in a suicide note.