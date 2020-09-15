Borivli GRP arrests 24-year-old for molesting nurse on Mumbai’s local train

Sections
Updated: Sep 15, 2020 01:07 IST

By Megha Sood,

Borivli government railway police (GRP) officers arrested a 24-year-old man on Saturday for allegedly touching a nurse inappropriately on a train. The police suspect that the accused, Rameshwar Harijan, has committed similar offences earlier, too.

According to senior police inspector Bhardak Pawar of Borivali GRP, Harijan boarded the train without a valid permit. Local train services in Mumbai are suspended for common citizens and only essential service workers are allowed to travel after showing a valid permit.

The incident occurred on Friday around 10.30pm between Borivli and Kandivli stations when the 22-year-old nurse was on her way for night shift at a government hospital from Goregaon. Harijan boarded the train when it halted between Kandivli and Borivli stations. He allegedly molested the nurse and continued his journey, said the police.

The nurse got off at Borivli station and approached the GRP.



The officers said Harijan was caught on CCTV while alighting the train at Dahisar.

Based on a tip-off, GRP officers laid a trap at Dahisar station and arrested Harijan.

Officers said that Harijan was seen on CCTVs at several other stations on all the three suburban railway lines in the city and is suspected to have committed similar crimes.

“We are now verifying the complaints and trying to cross-check Harijan’s face with the CCTV recordings that we have in the other molestation cases” said Pawar.

