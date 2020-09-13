Boundaries of containment zones in Kalyan-Dombivli sealed again

With the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has decided to re-seal the boundaries of the containment zones on Saturday to ensure no one goes in or out of the zone apart except for essential work.

The twin cities are recording, on an average, 500 to 600 cases per day since the Ganeshotsav festival.

The borders of the zone were opened just before the ten-day festival.

Based on the directions from the KDMC chief Vijay Suryavanshi, the ward officers of the civic body initiated sealing of the borders of containment zones with bamboo and also by placing boards.

The borders of Paar naka, Sahajanand chowk, Adharwadi chowk, Thankarpada chowk, Beturkar chowk and Phadke maidan were sealed.

In KDMC, there are 112 containment zones and 44 hotspots.

“During Ganesh Chaturthi, the sealed areas were opened in order to make it convenient for people to move out. However, now the civic body chief has asked to seal all the zones again. Our team has sealed some of the zones on Saturday,” said Bhagaji Bhangare, ward officer, KDMC.

On Friday, the KDMC recorded 623 Covid cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 37,696. The city also recorded two deaths, taking the death toll to 709 as per the state government records.

In July, the average new cases recorded in KDMC limits were around 200-300.

“The sealing of borders of the containment zones and hotspots will be strictly followed now as the numbers are rising. There is a need to control the movement of the public in such zones,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.