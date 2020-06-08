Break-in at mobile phone shop in Kurla, items worth ₹8 lakh stolen

The Kurla police on Sunday registered a house-breaking and theft case after unknown robbers broke into a mobile store in Kurla. The robbers used a gas-cutter to get inside the shop and took away 52 mobile phones and accessories worth ₹7.99 lakh.

According to the police, the theft took place at Top-10 mobile shop at the station road in Kurla (West). The incident took place in the night between Saturday and Sunday. “The thieves used a gas cutter to cut the shutter of the shop. They took away 52 mobile phones and accessories worth ₹7.99 lakh,” said a police officer. According to the police, the complainant, Vivek Navin Satra, 28, is the manager of the shop. The incident took place in-between 4pm on Saturday to 10am on Sunday.

“Total 52 mobile phones of different companies, 19 demo mobiles phones, mobile accessories, ₹5,000 cash and DVR of CCTV footage was robbed,” said a police officer. The owners claim that the shop was closed since the lockdown started in March. “We suspect some local or known person who was aware of the shop may have committed the crime. We are trying to get CCTV footage, but are yet to get,” said a police officer.

Senior police inspector Dattarey Shinde along with police inspector and staff visited the spot after the incident. The case is being investigated by police sub-inspector N Patil.

A case was registered under sections 454, 457 (house-breaking) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.