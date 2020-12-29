Bring in the New Year at home; seniors, kids stay indoors: Maharashtra government

Amid the fear of a new strain of the virus causing Covid-19, the state government on Monday issued an advisory urging citizens to stay at home on December 31 and January 1. Prohibiting cultural and religious programmes, the government has asked people to refrain from bursting firecrackers and avoid crowding at public places like Gateway of India and chowpatties.

The guidelines issued by the home department said: “Though there will be no curfew on December 31 throughout the day, people are advised not to venture out of their houses and celebrate the New Year at home. They are expected not to gather at sea shores, gardens and on roads in large numbers. They should also maintain social distancing and wear masks at public places.”

“In the backdrop of pandemic, citizens above 60 years and children below 10 years should refrain from stepping out of their houses. No religious and cultural programmes and rallies can be organised. On the first day of the year, many people tend to visit religious places where they are expected to maintain social distancing and follow Covid-19 appropriate protocols,” added the circular.

The state has advised citizens to take care of their health and follow Covid-19 protocol while ringing in the New Year. The guidelines have clarified that other directives issued by the local and state authorities will continue to be in place.

The government has already imposed a seven-hour night curfew from December 22 till January 5 in the jurisdiction of 27 municipal corporations and empowered the district collectors to impose similar restrictions if they deem fit to contain the Covid-19 spread. This has effectively imposed restrictions on New Year parties and celebrations.