Sections
Home / Mumbai News / BSNL union funds the contract labourers

BSNL union funds the contract labourers

BSNL Employees Union Maharashtra Unit and Maharashtra BSNL Contract Workers Union under the guidance of BSNL CCWF has extended financial aid of ₹1000 per labour to 280 contract workers engaged and...

Updated: May 13, 2020 19:17 IST

By HT Correspondent,

BSNL Employees Union Maharashtra Unit and Maharashtra BSNL Contract Workers Union under the guidance of BSNL CCWF has extended financial aid of ₹1000 per labour to 280 contract workers engaged and deployed in several districts across the state. These labourers are not paid their wages for the last eight to 10 months. To reach out to these suffering labourers, a Contract Workers Relief Fund is formed. The disbursement has already been made to about 280 labourers.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Will go a long way, says PM Modi on round one of Covid-19 relief package
May 13, 2020 19:43 IST
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
May 13, 2020 19:39 IST
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
May 13, 2020 19:45 IST
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
May 13, 2020 15:41 IST

latest news

About 200 goats escape enclosure, wander around. Watch
May 13, 2020 20:02 IST
Sonal Vengurlekar’s makeup man offers financial help during lockdown
May 13, 2020 20:03 IST
With new ICMR protocol, PMC rethinks over creating more isolation centres
May 13, 2020 20:02 IST
Odisha records 101 new Covid-19 cases, its biggest single-day spike
May 13, 2020 20:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.