Home / Mumbai News / Builder gives BMC newly-constructed building for Covid centre

Builder gives BMC newly-constructed building for Covid centre

A city-based builder has handed over his newly-constructed building at Malad to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to be used as a Covid-19 care centre. Shreeji Sharan...

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 00:44 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A city-based builder has handed over his newly-constructed building at Malad to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to be used as a Covid-19 care centre. Shreeji Sharan Developers has given its 130-apartment building located at S V Road to the civic body.

The builder contended that the step has been taken since Malad is a Covid-19 hotspot.

Both, quarantine as well as medical facilities have been made available at the premises. More than 300 Covid patients have already been shifted to the building.

