Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Builder in Panvel held for duping at least 25 people of ₹19.63L

Builder in Panvel held for duping at least 25 people of ₹19.63L

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Navi Mumbai crime branch arrested a 36-year-old builder earlier this week for allegedly duping at least 25 persons by promising them a...

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 23:14 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Navi Mumbai crime branch arrested a 36-year-old builder earlier this week for allegedly duping at least 25 persons by promising them a bungalow on a plot in Panvel.

The accused conned the clientele of ₹19.63 lakh. The accused, identified as Rohan Arte, is a builder and had been on the run since last year, said police.

“The accused had made brochures for a bungalow on a plot in Nere, Panvel. He had promised to build the bungalow at a cheap rate. After showing the plot to prospective buyers, he would accept the token booking amount and con them,” said Vijay Waghmare, senior inspector at EOW, unit 2.

The accused accepted the money from the complainants between 2015 and 2017. However, after accepting the money, there was no development on the plot.

The police had registered a case against Arte in June last year following the complaints of several persons whom he duped. Since the FIR was registered, Arte fled his Panvel residence.

Police said Arte was hiding in Kandivali from where he was arrested.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Nov 06, 2020 21:37 IST
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Nov 06, 2020 22:57 IST
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
Nov 06, 2020 23:16 IST
SRH vs RCB Highlights: SRH beat RCB by 6 wickets, to face DC in Qualifier 2
Nov 06, 2020 23:37 IST

latest news

Mumbai Police arrest history-sheeter for running illegal pay-and-park racket near Dindoshi court
Nov 06, 2020 23:41 IST
In Nirmali Vidhan Sabha, it’s Yadav versus Yadav in Bihar assembly election 2020
Nov 06, 2020 23:42 IST
Bombay HC intervention ensures visually-impaired BMC employees get funds for Diwali
Nov 06, 2020 23:38 IST
Active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra drop to 102,099, lowest in state since July 12
Nov 06, 2020 23:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.