Businesses restart operations: PPE kits, masks, gloves is new normal for professionals

With the lockdown being relaxed since June 3 and the state allowing some non-essential businesses to open, many are figuring out ways by which they can operate while adhering to the safety measures recommended to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Some salon owners said they would focus on home services in the coming months, with beauticians and barbers wearing personal protective kits (PPE), including masks and gloves, for home visits. Samir Srivastav, chief executive officer of the salon and spa chain Jean Claude Biguine (JCB), said, “While the salons are under the strict scrutiny of their management teams to ensure health and hygiene daily, JCB is shifting gears to ramp up the ‘Home Salon Service’ vertical. JCB will only offer essential home salon services such as haircuts, root touch up, waxing, water-less manicure, pedicure that requires minimum skin contact. Services such as massages, nail bar & other spa treatments have been temporarily restricted.”

Ishaan Varma, founder of TC1 EMS, a fitness studio in Lokhandwala said, “For next few months, we will be focusing on HOMERUN – our ‘trainers at your doorstep’ programme. TC1 will bring the gym to your home. Electric muscle stimulator (EMS) enables us to do so. We are dealing with niche clientele and can train them indoor as well as outdoor while taking all the necessary precautions and safety measures to ensure risk-free training. Trainers have been instructed to sanitize their hands and equipment frequently. We came to a standstill along with the world, but this is the time to innovate and add value.”

Gyms and fitness clubs have been closed, by order of the state government, since March 13.

For real estate brokers and consultants, selling or renting homes via video conference is picking up. Amit Wadhwani from Sai Estates, a property consultancy, said, “The model that we have explored is of leveraging our virtual builder services on generating leads for developers.” Sai Estates generates a virtual visit for a potential home buyer and the developer is charged for this, irrespective of whether or not the buyer chooses that apartment. “This was in the backdrop of the lockdown when visits were the most challenging part. Immovable properties aren’t sold easily without site visits and we took the chance to convert the adversity into opportunity,” said Wadhwani, adding that there has been “keen interest and subscription from the industry”.

With the Maharashtra government permitting social functions like marriages and engagements so long as the guest list is limited to 50 people, those providing wedding-related services are also trying to adapt to the new rules.

Sneha Sedani, founder of the wedding photography and videography firm Rhythmic Focus, said, “ Currently, I do not have assignments, but have drafted a standard operating procedure that we expect the client to follow. This will include no guests coming near the photographers during the wedding, no guests asking us to click their pictures using their phones since that involves touching. I will also prefer clicking pictures of guests and the bride and groom from a certain distance.”

Meanwhile, those involved in maintenance and repair of automobiles say fumigating and maintenance of vehicles has ensured some cash flow for them as many vehicles have developed snags due to being stationary for months. Kartik Shetty, an automobile garage owner from Andheri, said, “We have planned visits strictly by appointments and if possible, we send our mechanics with precautions to conduct initial testing of the vehicle to ensure minimal crowding at my garage.”