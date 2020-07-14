Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Byculla to get cable-stayed bridge

Byculla to get cable-stayed bridge

A cable-stayed road overbridge (ROB) will be constructed between Byculla and Sandhurst Road railway station. The current ROB between both the stations will also be...

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 23:54 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

A cable-stayed road overbridge (ROB) will be constructed between Byculla and Sandhurst Road railway station. The current ROB between both the stations will also be reconstructed.

The construction and reconstruction work will be undertaken by Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited(MRIDCL).

Eleven ROBs and one road underbridge (RUB) will be also constructed by MRIDCL in the city.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday signed an memorandum of understanding (MOU) with MRIDCL on the construction of the bridges.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Trump administration rescinds foreign students order
Jul 15, 2020 01:20 IST
Real situation is 22K active cases: BMC chief IS Chahal
Jul 15, 2020 01:05 IST
‘Was a 20-20. Test match next’: Team Sachin Pilot tweets to Ashok Gehlot
Jul 15, 2020 00:51 IST
2 art teachers booked for leaking papers
Jul 15, 2020 00:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.