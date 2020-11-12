Byculla zoo could reopen in the next 2 months

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities are discussing precautionary measures to be enforced before reopening Veermata Jijabai Bhonsale Udyan, also known as Byculla zoo, in the next couple of months amid the Maharashtra government’s plans to gradually ease Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

The state government has allowed reopening of shops, malls, multiplexes, and theatres in the past few months as it seeks to boost commercial activities that have been roiled because of the contagion.

Similarly, efforts are in progress to reopen the zoo while complying with social distancing norms.

“We have started discussing the measures that need to be put in place before the zoo can be reopened. We are yet to reach a consensus when the zoo can be reopened, as a timeline will depend on the Covid-19 situation in Mumbai after the ongoing festive season gets over. Perhaps, the end of December can be a possibility. At present, all of Mumbai is open. It is up to the state government to take a call when the zoo is ready to be thrown open to the public again,” said a BMC official.

Precautionary measures include markings on the ground outside animal enclosures and before ticket counters in a bid to ensure that the visitors comply with social distancing norms.

A public address system (PA) system will be in place for announcements to avoid overcrowding and notices and posters will be put up at various locations within the zoo premises to make the visitors aware about the viral outbreak.

The BMC authorities are also constructing an aviary as part of their second phase of the zoo’s expansion plan. The aviary will house over 100 species of birds.