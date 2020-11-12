Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Byculla zoo could reopen in the next 2 months

Byculla zoo could reopen in the next 2 months

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities are discussing precautionary measures to be enforced before reopening Veermata Jijabai Bhonsale Udyan, also known as Byculla...

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 17:28 IST

By Eeshanpriya MS,

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities are discussing precautionary measures to be enforced before reopening Veermata Jijabai Bhonsale Udyan, also known as Byculla zoo, in the next couple of months amid the Maharashtra government’s plans to gradually ease Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

The state government has allowed reopening of shops, malls, multiplexes, and theatres in the past few months as it seeks to boost commercial activities that have been roiled because of the contagion.

Similarly, efforts are in progress to reopen the zoo while complying with social distancing norms.

“We have started discussing the measures that need to be put in place before the zoo can be reopened. We are yet to reach a consensus when the zoo can be reopened, as a timeline will depend on the Covid-19 situation in Mumbai after the ongoing festive season gets over. Perhaps, the end of December can be a possibility. At present, all of Mumbai is open. It is up to the state government to take a call when the zoo is ready to be thrown open to the public again,” said a BMC official.



Precautionary measures include markings on the ground outside animal enclosures and before ticket counters in a bid to ensure that the visitors comply with social distancing norms.

A public address system (PA) system will be in place for announcements to avoid overcrowding and notices and posters will be put up at various locations within the zoo premises to make the visitors aware about the viral outbreak.

The BMC authorities are also constructing an aviary as part of their second phase of the zoo’s expansion plan. The aviary will house over 100 species of birds.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th virtual Summit
Nov 12, 2020 17:25 IST
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
Nov 12, 2020 15:30 IST
Initiate contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra: Attorney General
Nov 12, 2020 18:09 IST
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
Nov 12, 2020 17:29 IST

latest news

‘BJP uses everything to win elections’: Akhilesh Yadav alleges irregularities in Bihar polls
Nov 12, 2020 18:26 IST
Rajasthan: Gurjar stir over reservation called off
Nov 12, 2020 18:23 IST
#YehDiwaliMaskWali: Safety is the mantra amid pandemic, urge celebs
Nov 12, 2020 18:22 IST
PM Modi to dedicate 2 Ayurveda institutes to nation on 5th Ayurveda Day tomorrow
Nov 12, 2020 18:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.