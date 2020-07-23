Cabs, autos install plastic shields for a safer ride

Uber announced the installation of ‘safety cockpits’ in 20,000 of its cabs. (Uber)

Mobile application-based cab services in the city have started putting protective shields in their vehicles, in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

These transparent screens are being placed between the driver and passengers, to maintain social distancing

App-based cab aggregator Uber on Wednesday announced the installation of ‘safety cockpits’ in 20,000 of its cabs. The plastic screens will enable social distancing and act as a safeguard to prevent droplet transmission. The screens have been fitted in 8,000 cars till now and will be placed in more cabs, according to Uber.

“We are constantly defining transportation safety standards and take all possible precautions to ensure the safety of both riders and drivers,” said Pavan Vaish, head of central operations, Uber India and South Asia.

Similar protective screens have been installed in cabs operated by Ola, with protective screens for its autorickshaws as well.

Black and yellow taxis and autorickshaws operating in the city are also placing protective screens in order to maintain safety.

“We have asked drivers to install the shields. We are waiting for directives from the state government on the operation of autorickshaws and taxis,” said Shashank Rao, leader of Mumbai Autorickshaw Taximen’s Union.

The Maharashtra government has permitted the operation of mobile application-based cabs along with black and yellow taxis and autorickshaws in Mumbai. However, only two passengers are allowed to commute per vehicle.