Cambridge IGCSE, AS, A level results for June series out

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 18:17 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

Cambridge International on Tuesday announced the results of its June 2020 exam series in India for IGCSE (Class 10) and International AS and A (Class 11 and 12, respectively) level qualifications.

This year, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Cambridge International had cancelled its June 2020 exams. They engaged with education authorities, governments and schools around the world to develop a robust process for awarding students with assessed grades.

The marks awarding process combined teacher insights – predicted grades and rank orders - with a rigorous standardisation process, keeping teacher judgments consistent, across different schools.

Very few city schools conducted the exams in June this year. At Jamnabai Narsee School in Vile Parle, a 100% result was recorded. A total of 59 students had taken the exam and the school topper Veer Bathwal got 94%.



Mahesh Srivastava, the regional director, South Asia at Cambridge Assessment International Education, said, “2020 has been a transformational year and has had a huge impact on teaching and learning across the world. With school closures, Cambridge learners were not able to take their June exams and therefore we developed a rigorous process for awarding assessed grades. Throughout the process, we worked closely with schools and aimed to create a level playing field and ensure that our grades are fair.”

In India, this year the most popular Cambridge IGCSE subjects were English, physics and chemistry and the most popular Cambridge International AS and A level subjects were mathematics, economics and physics.

