Can’t allow street vendors amid pandemic: State to HC

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday informed Bombay high court that they do not intend to allow street vendors to resume their business during Covid-19 pandemic.

Advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni informed the bench of justice Amjad Sayed and justice MS Karnik that as of now the government does not intend to frame any policy allowing street vendors to resume their business during Covid-19 pandemic, as street vending is a highly unregulated sector and it will contribute to the spread of the virus.

He was responding to public interest litigation (PIL) filed by activist Manoj Oswal, for a declaration that the imposition of a complete ban on sale of products or food by street vendors to be illegal or unconstitutional and violative of the rights of the people to conduct legitimate business.

The 43-year-old animal welfare and animal rights activist from Pune said in his petition that the nationwide lockdown has led to serious issues for the survival of a large component of the population, including street vendors and traders who own very small informal shops and vends. The situation of people working as employees in the informal sector was equally pitiable and they were left to survive without any government support, it said, adding that since they are not registered with the Government in any form, it would be impossible to provide them with any monetary relief. “The only possible relief for them is that they are allowed to conduct their daily business with reasonable restrictions,” the PIL added.

On June 19, HC had asked Kumbhakoni to obtain instructions on the framing of appropriate policy to enable street vendors to earn their livelihood. The directive came after Oswal’s counsel, advocate Ashish Verma had pointed out that, on June 2, Pune Municipal Corporation had decided to allow street vendors, when Pune is a hotbed of Covid-19. Verma urged the court to direct the state to frame a policy to allow street vending across Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, Verma again pointed out to HC that street vendors belong to the poorest section of the society and this vast population has been compelled to live without a source of livelihood for past three-four months, and they must be allowed to earn a livelihood.

Advocate general, however, responded saying the government has not allowed even standalone restaurants to resume services. Only the restaurants attached to hotels are allowed to serve food to the guests.

The bench then asked him to put the stand of the government on affidavit and posted the PIL for further hearing after two weeks.