Can’t hold online hearings with outdated computers: MAT informs Bombay HC

The Maharashtra administrative tribunal (MAT) at its principal seat in Mumbai and benches at Nagpur and Aurangabad could not conduct hearings through video conferencing (VC) during the Covid-19 lockdown due to outdated computers and lack of technical manpower, MAT registrar Suresh Joshi has informed the Bombay high court (HC).

In a report submitted to HC, Joshi has said that most of the computers being used at MAT are very old – purchased between 2007 and 2014. Besides, the tribunals lack the technical manpower to conduct video conferences, he said, adding that at least two technical persons are required for the tribunal at Mumbai and one each at its benches. Therefore, since June, the tribunal has been conducting physical hearings, the report states.

Working twice a week during the Covid-19 pandemic, MAT benches have heard a total o 1,220 cases filed during this period, along with several other urgent matters, and have disposed of 599 cases, the report adds.

Joshi filed the report pursuant to an October 28 order passed by the division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Girish Kulkarni, on a petition filed by advocate Yogesh Morbale, a resident of Ichalkaranji in Kolhapur district.

In his petition filed through advocate Vinod Sangvikar on October 6, Morbale complained that he had been stuck at his native place because of the pandemic, and thousands of lawyers like him and litigants were deprived of access to MAT because of lack of online filing and hearing by the tribunal.

He had, therefore, sought directions to the MAT to conduct hearings through video conferencing on a daily basis and to update its website to support an e-court system and make it user friendly.

As regards the MAT website, Joshi said in his report that the tribunal had started its website in July 2013. It was designed by Mahaonline Limited and only had certain basic features. He added that the space provided for the website on the state government’s server is insufficient and therefore, whenever data is required to be uploaded on it, the tribunal has to approach the director, information technology.

The MAT registrar’s report adds that the tribunal has a chairman, three vice-chairmen and five members. However, of the three member posts, one each at Mumbai, Nagpur and Aurangabad are vacant, and two of the three vice-chairmen are due to retire on November 17, 2020, and January 22, 2021.

Thus, no bench will be available at Aurangabad from November 17, 2020, and government employees from the Marathwada region will have to move either to Mumbai or to Nagpur in case of urgency. For hearing regular matters from Marathwada region, MAT will have to make arrangements for circuit benches, the report adds.