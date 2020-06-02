Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Can’t set up testing labs in all 36 districts: State to HC

Can’t set up testing labs in all 36 districts: State to HC

The state government said in an affidavit at the Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday that it is not possible to set up full-fledged Covid-19 testing labs in all 36 districts.The affidavit filed by...

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 23:59 IST

By K A Y Dodhiya,

The state government said in an affidavit at the Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday that it is not possible to set up full-fledged Covid-19 testing labs in all 36 districts.

The affidavit filed by director health services, Mumbai, stated that there is a shortage of skilled technicians to operate the labs and facilities in all districts. It added that as more cases were being reported from urban and semi-urban areas, hence most labs were in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Aurangabad. In all, 24 districts have full-fledged testing labs and work on setting up facilities in the remaining districts is being considered.

The division bench, headed by chief justice Dipankar Datta, after hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a fisherman from Ratnagiri seeking directions to set up a full-fledged Covid-19 testing lab had asked the state why all districts did not have testing facilities for the novel coronavirus.

The PIL filed by a fisherman Khalil Ahmed Hasanmiya Watsa through advocate Rakesh Bhatkar was listed for hearing on Tuesday but it was adjourned to Friday. The state, however, submitted its reply by Dr Sadhana Tayade, director health services, Mumbai stating that before the outbreak there was only one testing lab in Pune but additional labs were made operational at breakneck speed and now there were 79 labs across the state. Of the total labs, 44 were state-run while 25 were private.



The affidavit added that though only 24 districts have proper labs, the remaining districts were being serviced by labs in adjoining districts. Tayade also stated that as there is a shortage of skilled manpower and requisite facilities in all districts, thus efforts are being made to upgrade existing labs to be able to handle Covid-19 testing too.

The affidavit concludes that the thrust is on having labs in urban and semi-urban areas as most positive cases are being reported from there, however setting up labs in other areas is under consideration and the one at Ratnagiri will become functional in 10 days.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Discrepancies in Covid data leave Haryana health authorities baffled
Jun 02, 2020 23:59 IST
Can’t set up testing labs in all 36 districts: State to HC
Jun 02, 2020 23:59 IST
Social security ID for migrants on top of labour panel’s agenda
Jun 02, 2020 23:57 IST
Telangana presents alarming picture of Covid-19 with 58 deaths, 1,230 positive cases in two weeks
Jun 02, 2020 23:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.