Can weather political storms and coronavirus, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

I can weather the coronavirus battle and political storms, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday, in his over half-an-hour address to the state through social media. Focussing on the worsening Covid-19 scenario, the CM warned people to take precautions and follow social-distancing norms as coronavirus could take a “monstrous form”. He also warned citizens that the state would have to start penalising those violating social-distancing norms, like in other countries, so as to curb the virus’s spread.

While he did not make a political speech, Thackeray said that attempts were being made to defame Maharashtra and his silence should not be taken as a weakness or failure to respond. Thackeray, otherwise, gave a wide berth to the week-long political drama involving actor Kangana Ranaut by making no mention of the actor.

“Right now, I won’t talk about politics but attempts are on to defame Maharashtra. I don’t talk, that doesn’t mean I don’t have answers. I am sitting on the chair of a chief minister and have to act accordingly,” he said.

Senior Sena leaders said Thackeray had decided to not give any importance to the actor and had asked all leaders to follow suit by ignoring her. Recently, Ranaut had compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), after which BMC had demolished illegal portions of her office in the city.

“The scenario that I was afraid of is before us now. Cases of coronavirus are rising and will continue to rise. Cases have again started increasing in Mumbai and they are spreading to rural areas as well. There is a concern that it can take a disastrous form. The World Health Organisation (WHO), too, has stated that this can be an indication for another major crisis,” Thackeray said.

“Like other countries, the state will have to start penalising people for violating social distancing. For instance, people will be fined for not wearing a mask at a public place; action against people for crowding a public place, etc. We will have to take such steps as people are not following norms seriously,” the chief minister added.

He said that the state government doesn’t want to re-impose lockdown restrictions, but this can be avoided only when people start taking all precautions, he warned.

Thackeray also challenged the Opposition’s charge that he was missing in action on the ground.

He said, “They make allegations that I don’t go on field, but with the help of video-conference technology I have already reached remotest areas where they are yet to reach.”

The CM also asked people to share responsibility, while reiterating the government’s new initiative of a house-to-house survey starting from September 15. The survey called ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ aims to identify each and every citizen for influenza-like illness (ILI), severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and citizens with comorbidities. A team of health workers will conduct house-to-house survey and inspect every person of a family and suggest available services for the diseases. Those having Covid-19 symptoms will also be recommended for swab test, etc.

On the issue of Maratha reservation, he asked the community to exercise patience and not to organise protests as the state government is taking all the efforts to ensure they will continue to get benefits of reservation in jobs and education.

The Apex court, last week, while referring the state’s decision to grant Maratha quota to a larger bench, had stayed the ongoing reservation process. This is being seen as a political setback for the Thackeray-led government as it will stall ongoing admissions, leading to chaos, and antagonise the Maratha community that makes up nearly 50% of the state’s populace.

The state’s BJP unit criticised the CM’s address, saying that Thackeray said nothing on how they were going to control the pandemic and bring the economy back on track. Party spokesperson Keshav Upadhye, in a statement, said, “The situation of coronavirus has become worse. There is a shortfall of oxygen supply due to which a few patients died in Pune. We were expecting an effective policy to be declared by the chief minister, but he chose to repeat basic norms and precautions to be taken at public places,” Upadhye said.