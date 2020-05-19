Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Cancel final year college exams, state education dept writes to UGC

Updated: May 19, 2020 20:37 IST

By Shreya Bhandary,

After receiving several queries from final year university students and parents about the exams scheduled in July 2020, the state minister for higher and technical education, Uday Samant on Tuesday announced that he has written to the University Grants Commission (UGC) to cancel the exams.

In a letter addressed to the UGC, Samant has highlighted that due to the current situation of increasing Covid-19 cases, it will be impossible for the state government to conduct examinations for lakhs of students soon.

This move comes less than ten days after Samant announced that all university students except final year students will be promoted to the next academic year, whereas final year students will have to appear for exams in July.

“The lockdown has been extended for the fourth time in Maharashtra and there is an increase in the daily count of Covid cases. In such a situation, we cannot put health and lives of eight-10 lakh young students at risk by conducting examinations,” said Uday Samant in a Facebook live session on Tuesday evening. He added that the state government took this decision keeping in mind the safety of students. “Cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray has also previously highlighted this issue and a member of Yuva Sena has already approached the UGC with similar concerns. We hope the UGC understands our predicament,” said Samant.



He added that the state government will wait for a couple of days to hear from the commission. Meanwhile, senior ministers and education officials along with heads of state universities will meet to discuss the plan of action. “By promoting all students, we assure the UGC that promotion will be based on a viable gradation formula and by ensuring that no student is at a loss,” said Samant.

He further highlighted that while final year exams could be avoided, for the time being, it will be difficult to cancel entrance exams for professional courses. “We plan to conduct the common entrance test (CET) over a period of days in July. All social distancing norms will be followed, ensuring the safety of all 5.24 lakh registered students. We will also give students the option of choosing an exam centre closer home to avoid travel,” said Samant. He added that a call on this will be taken in the future in case the lockdown situation doesn’t change.

He further stated that a meeting of top education officials will take place over the next two days to decide on the future course of action for the state education department.

