Sections
Home / Mumbai News / ‘Captain Sathe: Air India’s all-rounder pilot’

‘Captain Sathe: Air India’s all-rounder pilot’

While wing commander Deepak Sathe’s mortal remains were brought to the city on Sunday, his colleagues from Air India recalled their “all-rounder pilot” who died...

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 00:10 IST

By Neha LM Tripathi,

While wing commander Deepak Sathe’s mortal remains were brought to the city on Sunday, his colleagues from Air India recalled their “all-rounder pilot” who died in the plane crash in Kozhikode on Friday. The mortal remains were taken to the morgue of Bhabha Hospital in Kurla, as the funeral will be held on Tuesday, after Sathe’s elder son who works in Seattle reaches Mumbai.

The Air India Express plane with 190 on board from Dubai overshot Karipur’s table top runway and dropped about 35ft into a gorge, killing at least 19.

As Captain Sathe’s wife, his younger son, sister and brother-in-law reached the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) around 3pm with the mortal remains, at least 100 pilots, cabin crew, management and other members of both the airlines – Air India and Air India Express – gathered at gate 5, Air India’s triangular plot as a mark of respect. The family had flown down from Mumbai to Kozhikode after hearing of the mishap.

“We are not able to sleep since Friday night,” said an AI pilot, requesting anonymity. “I consider myself to be privileged that I got to work with Captain Sathe, who was extremely good with his decision-making.” “All of us have been disturbed after the accident. Anyone of us could have been in the cockpit. We hope to know what went wrong,” said an Air India Express pilot. Another senior Air India pilot said, “Captain Sathe and I have been together since NDA days and he had always given his best in his work. He was the person with great precision.”



Members close to the family said that the elder son has left San Francisco on Sunday and is expected to land in Delhi by 4pm on Monday. He will then take a connecting flight to Mumbai and is expected to be home by Monday night. “The time of the funeral will be decided once he reaches Mumbai,” said one of the airline employees close to the family.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Seven booked for duping bank of ₹1.18 crore
Aug 10, 2020 01:04 IST
Malad man arrested for making obscene calls to corporate firms
Aug 10, 2020 01:04 IST
Shivaji statue row: Sena stages protest in Kalyan
Aug 10, 2020 01:03 IST
Shivaji statue row: Lead agitation in Belgaum, Raut dares Fadnavis
Aug 10, 2020 01:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.