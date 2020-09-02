Car driver booked for Mumbai’s Crawford Market accident; one more succumb

A 21-year-old man who sustained serious injuries in Monday’s major accident near Crawford Market, succumbed on Tuesday early morning, taking the toll in the accident to five. He was undergoing treatment at Sir JJ Hospital. Earlier four senior citizens including three women were killed at the spot.

The car driver Samir Ali Ibrahim Sayyed alias Diggy has been booked for culpable homicide, not amounting to murder, by the police. He is in police custody.

According to the police, following the accident at around 9pm on Monday, opposite Cafè Janata restaurant, a total of eight people were rushed to the Sir JJ Hospital. Four were declared dead at the hospital, while rest four were admitted.

The deceased Kamlesh Nankau Singh was among the injured. A resident of Sutar Chawl on Lokmanya Tilak Road, Singh succumbed at the hospital during treatment. As per procedure, his Covid test was done and on Wednesday his report revealed that he was negative for Covid, confirmed Subhash Dudhgaonkar, senior inspector of Pydhonie police station.

Police said that Sayyed was headed towards Carnac Bunder in his silver Maruti Esteem, and was driving at a high speed.

“Sayyed first hit a woman (Saroja Naidu, 71) near Sadanand Hotel, around 100-meters away from Cafè Janata restaurant, the actual spot of the accident. Due to high impact, the injured woman flung in the air and fell on the car’s bonnet. Sayyed didn’t stop there and carried the woman on the car’s bonnet for over 100 meters till it crashed on the kitchen wall of the Cafè Janata restaurant, where it hit pedestrians on the footpath,” said Dudhgaonkar.

Two individuals namely Mohammed Rafi Mushabhai and Mohammed Altaf Qureshi have witnessed the entire incident and narrated this sequence of events in their police statement.

The police on the complaint of Salim Harun Maredia, 33, the manager of Cafè Janata restaurant, have registered an FIR and arrested Sayyed under sections 304(II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 ( mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the IPC and sections 183 (speeding) and 184 (driving dangerously) of Motor Vehicle Act. A holiday on Tuesday remanded Sayyed to four days police custody.

“We are waiting for the reports to come from laboratory to ascertain if the accused was under influence of alcohol or drug at the time of the accident,” Dudhgaonkar said.

He said that Sayyed, a Bhendi Bazaar resident, is a history-sheeter and has several criminal cases on him. Another police officer said that Sayyed has cases of assaults, rash driving, counterfeit currency and also of breaching communal harmony by making communal statements.

Meanwhile, one of the three injured persons Nadeem Ansari 40, has tested positive for Covid-19. Doctors at the Sir JJ Hospital confirmed the same and said that he is being shifted to St George’s Hospital for further treatment. His condition is critical. Conditions of rest two injured persons are stable.

The family members of the deceased are in a shock and have demanded the authorities to punish the guilty. Noor Shaikh, son of deceased Saira Banu Shaikh, 60, said, “My mother had gone to purchase vegetables in the market. She was hit by a speeding car. She got stuck on the bonnet of the car and was trying to save herself but the driver didn’t stop the vehicle. She worked as a house help and was the only breadwinner. The accident didn’t just kill five individuals, but it killed five families. We want justice from the authority.”

Ganesh Naidu, son of deceased Saroza Naidu, 71, said, “She had gone to buy an eye-drop, but it was not available at the medical shop. She then called me. She was waiting for me and was standing with her friend Zubeida who also died in that accident. When I reached there, I found both under the wheels of that car.”

Nephew of deceased Mohamad Naim, 73, a bag seller, Afzal Shaikh said, “He was selling bags just outside the cafe when the accident took place. He was about to leave for home. He was wrapping up everything when the car came crashing on him. I was there when this happened. With the help of people, I pulled out my uncle who was under the wheels and rushed him to hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.”

Uncle of deceased Kamlesh Singh, 21, Vinod Singh said, “On that day he had gone to purchase food from the same hotel. Due to lockdown norms, he was not allowed to sit inside the hotel. He had ordered biryani and was waiting outside the hotel when he was rammed by the car. I got a call from a local and I reached the spot. He was not responding and was declared dead at the hospital.

Ali Khatoon Shaikh, 65, brother of deceased Zubeida Abdul Rehman Khan, 70, said, “She was at home and told me that she is going for tea. At around 9pm one of my neighbours told me about the accident. I rushed there and found my sister under the wheels of the car. She was not breathing and died on the spot.”