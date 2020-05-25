Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Car driver crashes into power transmission tower in Navi Mumbai; no one injured

Car driver crashes into power transmission tower in Navi Mumbai; no one injured

21-year-old Vashi resident booked for rash driving

Updated: May 25, 2020 21:39 IST

By Padmja Sinha,

The MSEDCL power transmission tower tilted after a car crashed into it on Palm Beach Road at Vashi on Monday. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT)

A speeding car crashed into a power transmission tower on Palm Beach Road on Monday. The 21-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle and has been booked for rash driving. The impact was such that the power transmission tower tilted. No one was injured in the accident.

Kashinath Mane, police sub-inspector from Vashi police station, said, “Tejas Bhalerao, a Vashi resident, was driving the SUV and going to Kopar Khairane to buy essentials. He lost control and hit the transmission tower.”

“We have registered a case of rash driving against the driver,” said Mane.

After the accident, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) transferred the load immediately to avert any major disruption in electricity.



Mamta Pandey, public relations officer, MSEDCL, said, “The restoration work has started. The power load was immediately transferred and so there was no electricity disruption.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Balbir Singh Senior was a legend across the border too
May 25, 2020 22:49 IST
Stuck in Mumbai for 2 months, cancer patient from Patna flies home
May 25, 2020 22:46 IST
Rs 1.25 crore paddy goes missing from Tarn Taran mill, 3 booked
May 25, 2020 22:44 IST
4 Covid patients die in Kalyan
May 25, 2020 22:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.