Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai Police investigate fake SRA circular on social media

Mumbai Police investigate fake SRA circular on social media

Nirmal Nagar police registered a first information report (FIR) on September 8 against an unknown person for allegedly circulating a fake circular of Slum Rehabilitation Authority...

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 01:25 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Nirmal Nagar police registered a first information report (FIR) on September 8 against an unknown person for allegedly circulating a fake circular of Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) with the alleged signature of SRA CEO Satish Lokhande. The fake circular, which was shared on social media platforms, stated that beneficiaries of houses under SRA could sell or transfer his house in five years instead of the 10-year lock-in period.

Lokhande said, “My office staff told me about the circular making rounds on social media. The accused even forged my signature. The circular claimed that the beneficiary of SRA house may now sell or transfer his house in five years instead of 10 years of lock-in period. Under SRA scheme, slum-dwellers get houses free of cost and they can’t sell or rent them out for 10 years.”

Last week, Lokhande wrote an application to Mumbai Police requesting legal action against the person behind such act.

Shashikant Bhandare, senior inspector from Nirmal Nagar police station, said, “We have registered a case against an unknown person and are looking for him. The said circular was circulated through WhatsApp.”



The FIR has been registered under sections 193 (false evidence), 465 (forgery), and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China ministers meet for key talks in Moscow amid tension on border
Sep 11, 2020 00:43 IST
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Sep 10, 2020 21:16 IST
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
Sep 10, 2020 22:07 IST
Reliance denies plans for Amazon mega-deal
Sep 11, 2020 01:25 IST

latest news

Singer posing as cop to dupe man arrested in Chandigarh
Sep 11, 2020 01:48 IST
Travel to 16 destinations in Punjab, Haryana via CTU buses from September 16
Sep 11, 2020 01:41 IST
Chandigarh tricity area logs over 700 cases for third day in a row
Sep 11, 2020 01:32 IST
BJP-Shiv Sena fight gets fiercer over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe
Sep 11, 2020 01:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.