CBI arrests Jalgaon bank manager, agent in graft case

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 00:19 IST

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 00:19 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two persons, including the branch manager of Bank of Baroda (BoB) at Jalgaon in Maharashtra on Friday in a graft case. The accused allegedly agreed to sanction an agriculture loan of ₹7.10 lakh in exchange for bribes.

CBI arrested Kiran Thakre, the branch manager of BoB’s Parola branch, and Narendra Patil, a loan agent. According to CBI officers, the incident came light a month ago after a complainant approached them and filed a case alleging that Thakre had demanded a bribe of ₹56,000 to sanction and disburse an agriculture loan of ₹7.10 lakh. The complainant also alleged that an agent who met him at the bank also demanded ₹25,000 to process the amount.

CBI started an inquiry and learned that the bank manager and loan agent had agreed to accept ₹75,000 in total, after reducing their bribe demand by ₹6,000.

The branch manager then told the complainant that he would not accept the money in cash and instead obtained a blank signed cheque from the complainant. He then asked the agent to withdraw the amount, said CBI officers.



Once the amount was withdrawn, CBI officers arrested Thakre and Patil from their residences on Friday. They conducted searches in the office and residential premises of the accused at Jalgaon and recovered various incriminating documents, including the loan file, cheque, and ₹10 lakh.

