CBI books BJP leader, others for cheating BoI of ₹57.26 crore

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Kamboj and directors of his company for allegedly cheating Bank of India to the tune of ₹57.26 crore. CBI has also booked unknown public servants and bank officials, and is conducting an inquiry against them.

Cases have been registered against two Mumbai-based firms — Avyaan Overseas Private Limited (now known as M/s Bagla Overseas Private Limited), Mumbai and its managing director Mohit Kamboj and directors Jitendra Gulshan Kapoor, Siddhant Bagla, Irtesh Mishra, and another firm named KBJ Hotels Goa Private Limited.

According to a CBI official, between 2013 and 2018, Avyaan Overseas Pvt Ltd (now known as M/s Bagla Overseas Pvt Ltd) and its managing director Mohit Kamboj along with unknown public servants with the intention to cheat entered the Bank of India Mid Corporate Branch, Fort in the mater of FB Purchase/Foreign Bills Negotiation Limit and Export Packaging Credit Limit. The company allegedly got sanctioned and released the said facilities to the tune of ₹60 crore (approx.).

After availing the said limits, the accused company diverted the funds and prepared forged and fabricated documents in support of the claim owing to which the bank suffered loss to the tune of ₹57.26 crore, stated a CBI press release.

CBI conducted searches at five places in Mumbai including residential and official premises of the accused including private companies. During the search , CBI recovered certain incriminating documents including property, loan, various bank account details and locker keys, said a CBI official.

A letter addressed to M/s Bagla Overseas Pvt Ltd by deputy general manager of Bank of India PK Sinha dated March 16, 2019 stated, “We refer to our earlier letter June 25, 2018 advising you accepting your proposal for compromise in the above loan account for ₹30 crore as one-time settlement of due. This is to certify that your credit facility with us now been settled by compromise and we confirm hereby that we have received the full compromise amount of ₹30 crore. We also certify that there are no dues from you to us in respect of the above account.”

Mohit Kamboj, who changed his name and is now known as Mohit Bhartiya, said, “Compromise in the above loan account has been done in 2018 by paying ₹30 crore as one-time settlement of dues. I have also received no dues certificate from Bank of India in March 2019. I don’t know why the bank has gone ahead with this complaint after two-and-a-half years of clearing all dues. They have made the mistake. Nevertheless, I will cooperate with CBI probe as I have full trust in them.”