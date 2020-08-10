Sections
Home / Mumbai News / CBI should probe Justice Loya, Munde death cases too: Sena

CBI should probe Justice Loya, Munde death cases too: Sena

The Shiv Sena has now hardened its stance on Sushant Singh Rajput death case citing that even the deaths of Judge BH Loya and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gopinath Munde...

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 23:33 IST

By Naresh Kamath,

The Shiv Sena has now hardened its stance on Sushant Singh Rajput death case citing that even the deaths of Judge BH Loya and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gopinath Munde should be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Former Union minister and Sena leader Arvind Sawant said, “Even we demand CBI inquiry into the death of Justice Loya. What about the death of Gopinath Mude? The CBI should investigate that too.”

Sawant said that the whole attempt was made to subvert the Constitution of India which emphasised on the federal system of Governance.

This move is seen as an attempt to embarrass the BJP as a Union minister’s name was allegedly dragged in the Loya case.



Though Munde had died in a road incident, there were some murmurs of foul play in the incident. However, no one has so far, demanded any such inquiry.

Sena was pushed on the back-foot after a troll raised the name of a leader in the Rajput case. The BJP said that the whole attempt was being made to divert attention from Rajput’s death.

“Why is the Sena afraid of a CBI probe? Is it an attempt to save a Sena minister,” BJP legislator, Ram Kadam, said.

“The Supreme Court of India has already given a judgement in the Justice Loya case in 2018, wherein it ruled out any foul play, and the Sena needs to clarify whether it respects the decision of the highest court of the land,” said Kadam.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra FDA warns against high doses of Vitamin C
Aug 11, 2020 01:45 IST
Northern Haryana’s 6 districts account for 26% active Covid cases
Aug 11, 2020 01:21 IST
Awhad says focus should be on managing Covid-19
Aug 11, 2020 01:16 IST
ED opposes Nirav’s son’s plea against seizure of properties
Aug 11, 2020 01:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.