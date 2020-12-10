Celebrity hairstylist Suraj Godambe arrested with cocaine, NCB crackdown continues

Suraj Godabe is seen in the picture with Bollywood personality Arbaaz Khan. (Courtesy Twitter- @surajgodambe)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Suraj Godambe, a celebrity hairstylist, with cocaine on Thursday. Godambe is known for his work in some of the biggest blockbuster films in recent years.

NCB officials confirmed the development and said that 16 cocaine ampules (each ampule contains around 11 gram Cocaine) have been found from his possession and it fell neither under the category of consumption quantity nor commercial quantity. It is an intermediary quantity, they said.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of NCB joint director Sameer Wankhede.

Godambe was arrested along with a drug peddler. Both have been booked under relevant sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and would be produced in the court on Thursday, Wankhede said.

The two have been arrested in a separate case and not the one linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput case.

NCB officials haven’t yet spelled out the charges levelled against Godambe. The officials are checking if he was involved in providing drugs to any celebrity or any other person.

Over the last two days, NCB has conducted a major crackdown on syndicates supplying drugs to those associated with Bollywood and arrested two key drug suppliers, Jitendra Jain alias Jeet alias Rigel Mahakal, who is a DJ by profession, and Mohammad Azam Jumman Shaikh. The NCB also seized Malana Cream Hashish, ecstasy pills and cash worth nearly Rs 2.63 crore from their possession.

NCB, which has been investigating the drug angle into late actor Rajput’s death, has till now arrested 28 people including Bollywood celebs including comedienne Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and brother of Arjun Rampal’s partner Agisilaos Demetriades.