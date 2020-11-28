Central Railway approves new plan for stalled Palava Jn flyover work

Work on the stalled Palava Junction flyover in Kalyan will resume after CR’s nod for new plan. (HT PHOTORishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)

The work of Palava Junction flyover, which was stalled, received a push after the Central Railway (CR) approved its revised plan on Friday.

The junction, which falls on the Kalyan-Shilphata stretch, is one of the vital links of the stretch. Heavy congestion is regularly reported at the junction. This flyover from Desai creek to Katai toll naka will ease the congestion in future.

Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde assured that the work of the flyover will resume in a month.

“This is the final plan for the project, which has been approved by the railway. Now, the work can be resumed and completed without hurdle. This approval was one of the crucial stages of the project,” said Shinde.

The work of the flyover was initiated in December 2018. However, it was later stalled due to the awaited Dedicated Freight Corridor project that will pass the flyover from below. The authority building the corridor had approached the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), asking to leave space for the corridor.

“Due to this demand, the plan of the flyover had to be changed. The revised plan had to be sent to railway for approval,” added Shinde.

The flyover has 45 foundations, out of which the work of 37 foundations is completed. Out of the 45 pillars required for the flyover, 12 are ready.

Last year, a 20-year-old national-level carrom player Jhanvi More, died after she was run over by a tanker while crossing the junction. Following this incident, a need for the flyover was highlighted by the residents as the junction has several commuter crossings. The junction is located near the Palava City, a housing complex with thousands of residents.

The flyover, once built, will ease congestion on the road below, thus allowing pedestrians to cross the road safely.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of CR, confirmed the development on the project. He said, “The new plan for the flyover is approved.”