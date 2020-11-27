Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Central Railway filed 200 cases against people for using fake IDs to travel in Mumbai locals

Central Railway filed 200 cases against people for using fake IDs to travel in Mumbai locals

In addition, 43,516 cases of ticketless commuting were also detected in suburbs and outstation local trains on CR between June and November.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 00:01 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The railways recently allowed women and lawyers to travel by local trains but in a stipulated time period. (HT File)

The Central Railway (CR) registered 200 cases of people using fake essential employee identity cards to travel by local trains between June and November 20. In addition, 43,516 cases of ticketless commuting were also detected in suburbs and outstation local trains on CR between June and November.

Of the 43,516 ticketless commuters, 39,516 cases were detected on local suburban railway network. The zonal railway also recovered ₹1.50 crore in fines from ticketless commuters. One fake ticket checker was also apprehended by railway authorities.

The number of cases of commuters travelling with fake identity cards and without authorisation has increased since June.

Local train services resumed for essential services employees on July 15 and identity cards of commuters are checked before entering the railway stations.

Specially abled and cancer patients have also been allowed to travel by local trains. Women and lawyers are also allowed to travel by local trains but in a stipulated time period.

“Intensive and special ticket-checking drives against irregular travel in suburban and outstation trains are being conducted. Central Railway appeals to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Riding tractor trolleys, farmers from 4 states to join protest in Delhi
Nov 28, 2020 00:17 IST
IndiGo asks passengers to carry RT-PCR report to fly to Maharashtra
Nov 27, 2020 23:35 IST
First Covid-19 case reported in Wuhan, doesn’t mean virus originated here: China
Nov 27, 2020 23:40 IST
US announces reward of up to USD 5 million for information about 26/11 mastermind
Nov 28, 2020 00:16 IST

latest news

5,482 new cases, positivity rate below 9% for 3rd day
Nov 28, 2020 01:38 IST
BJP attacked my family... I’ve not stooped to their level, says Uddhav
Nov 28, 2020 01:31 IST
Man beaten to death in Rajasthan
Nov 28, 2020 01:25 IST
Pic of Donald Trump sitting behind ‘tiny’ desk leaves people with thoughts
Nov 28, 2020 01:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.