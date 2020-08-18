Sections
Central Railway gets 2 drones to inspect tracks and premises

To maintain security on the railway network, in a first the Central Railway (CR) will soon be using drones for surveillance purposes. Two Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) have been...

Aug 18, 2020

Aroosa Ahmed

To maintain security on the railway network, in a first the Central Railway (CR) will soon be using drones for surveillance purposes. Two Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) have been procured by the CR to inspect railway station premises, railway track sections, railway yards and rail workshops.

The drones will also be used to monitor crowds on foot overbridges and platforms during festival season. It will also be used to check the criminal and anti-social elements including gambling, throwing of garbage and hawking on railway platforms.

Two thieves were apprehended recently during the inspection of drones at Central Railways Wadibunder railway yard and Kalamboli railway yard. Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel were checking the functioning of the drones when the thieves were seen trying to steal from the yard premises.

“The drone has an operational range of 2km and can fly up to 25-minutes. It also has real-time tracking, video streaming and automatic failsafe mode.



A team of four Railway Protection Force (RPF) from the railway’s cyber modernisation cell have been trained for flying the drones.

The CR uses drones in to inspect ghat sections. The drones are also used to monitor the movement of boulders during monsoon.

Recently, the Western Railway had used drones to carry out disinfection of its Lower Parel workshop.

